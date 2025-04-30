Telangana SSC results DELAYED! THIS is the reason why...

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana, is all set to announce the SSC (Class 10) board exam results for 2025, today, on April 30.

The results were to be officially declared by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at 1 pm today, during a press event at Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium, Hyderabad, as per a report by the Hindustan Times. But Siasat reports that now, it will be released by 2.15 pm, after a delay of 75 minutes.

This delay is because the CM is returning from an event in Vijayawada. It may be noted that the CM holds the education portfolio.

Once announced, students can access their marks through the following official websites: bse.telangana.gov.in, results.bsetelangana.org, or results.bse.telangana.gov.in.

Exam overview

This year, the Telangana SSC exams were conducted from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 centres across the state.

A total of 5,09,403 students from 11,547 schools appeared for the examination — comprising 2,58,895 boys and 2,50,508 girls.

How to check TS SSC 2025 results:

1. Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

2. Click on the “Results” link.

3. Enter your roll number in the login window.

4. Submit to view and download your result.

For students who receive lower marks than expected, there are two options available.

They can apply for revaluation or reverification of their answer sheets, or choose to appear for the supplementary examination. More details regarding the application process and schedule for revaluation and supplementary exams will be shared along with the results.