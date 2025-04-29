CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2025: Here's when to expect them, based on past years

As nearly 44 lakh students await the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X and XII board results, anticipation is running high over the possible declaration date. While there has been no formal announcement yet, a look at recent years reveals a pattern that suggests a likely timeline.

In both 2023 and 2024, CBSE announced results in the second week of May — specifically, on May 12 and May 13, respectively. If that pattern holds, the 2025 results may follow a similar schedule.

According to Hindustan Times, the Class XII exams were held from February 15 to April 2 in 2024. The overall pass percentage stood at 87.98%, with girls outperforming boys — 91.52% versus 85.12%. For Class X, whose exams ran from February 15 to March 13, the success rate was 93.6%. Here too, girls led by a margin of 2.04%.

In 2023, Class XII saw an 87.33% pass percentage, with Trivandrum district topping at 99.91%. Class X recorded a slightly lower pass rate than 2024, at 93.12%.

As Hindustan Times notes, once released, results will be available on cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, and students can also use platforms like DigiLocker and UMANG to access their scorecards.

To check results, students must visit the official site, enter their login credentials, view the scorecard, and download it for future reference.