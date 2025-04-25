Manipur Class 12 results 2025: COHSEM announces 94% pass rate, names stream-wise toppers

In a major academic milestone for Manipur, the Council of Higher Secondary School Education Manipur (COHSEM) declared the Class XII results for 2025 today, April 25. The pass percentage hit a record high of 94%, as The Times of India reported, with 27,175 out of 28,909 students clearing the examination across Science, Arts and Commerce streams.

The results reflect a significant academic leap for the state, with students and institutions celebrating the outcome. Among the Science toppers, Riya Khwairakpam of Comet School, Changangei, secured the top spot with 490 marks out of 500.

In the Arts stream, Enlighten Knowledge Higher Secondary School, Sangakpham, dominated the list, with Keisham Hannah Devi topping at 479. Commerce topper Warepam Lidia Devi of TG Higher Secondary School, Imphal, scored 463.

The Times of India also highlighted that answer scripts were evaluated in early April after being collected under strict supervision. Students can apply for re-evaluation through cohsem.nic.in until May 10, by paying Rs 500 per subject. Those who did not clear one or two subjects can take the compartment exams scheduled for June.

Original marksheets will be issued between May 5 and May 10 via respective schools. Until then, students can verify their results through multiple channels:

Visit manresults.nic.in or cohsem.nic.in, enter roll number and date of birth to download the provisional marksheet

SMS: Send ‘manres12’ to 9212357123 to receive scores

School notice boards: Results will be available by April 26

Students are advised to report any discrepancies in the provisional marksheet within 30 days. The Class XII result plays a critical role in determining college admissions and other higher education opportunities for Manipur’s youth.