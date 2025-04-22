Chennai: Assistant professor held for impregnating student, forcing her to abort fetus

The Thalambur police, on Sunday, April 19, arrested an assistant professor at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University at Melakottaiyur near Tambaram for allegedly impregnating a student and forcing her to abort the fetus.

The suspect has been identified as Rajesh Kumar of Namakkal, working in the university since 2017. The police said Rajesh was in a relationship with a 23-year-old girl, a student at the university. When the girl told Rajesh that she was two months pregnant, he took her to a private hospital in Padur, where she underwent the procedure, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The girl had to be hospitalised due to certain complications. It was the hospital authorities who alerted the police. The girl was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) where she is undergoing treatment now.

Based on the girl's statement, the police booked Rajesh under relevant sections and arrested him. Inquires revealed Rajesh had married another woman in March, and has been living in a house near the university.

University officials told The New Indian Express the student had not raised any complaint with the institution and that they have initiated an internal inquiry based on the First Information Report (FIR).