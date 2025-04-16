Surge in US tech layoffs sparks uncertainty for Indian H-1B visa holders

Social media platforms like Reddit and X are buzzing with posts from Indian tech professionals, as many express concern over sudden job losses, cancelled projects, and increasing stress about their visa situations.

The term "Liberation Days layoffs" is gaining popularity, as US-based start-ups and hardware companies continue to announce new rounds of job cuts, reports The Economic Times.

Experts interviewed by The Economic Times have cautioned that the worst may still be ahead, with companies in industries such as airlines, hospitality, consumer goods, and tech likely to reduce their workforce by as much as 20%, reported Moneycontrol.

“While the cuts have so far been piecemeal, should the economic situation worsen, I would anticipate layoffs between 5-10% of workforces,” stated Phil Fersht, CEO of US-based advisory HFS Research.

As reported by The Economic Times, the global layoffs tracker Trueup estimates that more than 2,700 tech workers have lost their jobs in April alone, with major companies like Microsoft and Google among those affected.

The impact is particularly severe for Indian professionals. Data from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services shows that Indian nationals received 72.3% of all H-1B visas issued between October 2022 and September 2023.

Updated figures are expected later this year.

Indian H-1B visa holders in the US are facing growing uncertainty as layoffs in the tech industry surge. Over 60,000 tech jobs have been lost globally in 2024, and stricter visa regulations are making it harder for foreign workers.

Temporary workers, especially those on H-1B visas, are the first to be affected due to legal limitations.

Indian H-1B visa holders in the US are facing increased uncertainty as layoffs across the tech industry continue.

Over 60,000 tech jobs have been lost globally in 2024, and with tightening visa rules, Indian professionals are facing challenges.

Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, highlighted, “With over 60,000 tech jobs lost globally in 2024 and visa rules tightening, Indian H-1B holders in the US are facing layoffs, career limbo, or forced returns.” Foreign workers on temporary visas, especially H-1B holders, are most vulnerable due to legal constraints.

Legal experts also warn of a more difficult path for Indian nationals seeking employment in the US.

Sowmya Kumar, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, noted, “Given the macroeconomic situation and media reports of student visa revocations and non-citizens being required to carry identification documents, Indian citizens seeking employment in the US will have a tougher road ahead.”

As many tech workers face layoffs or uncertain futures, they are faced with a difficult choice — stay and risk deportation or return to India and restart their careers.

Sharma advises workers to focus on upskilling and long-term career planning. “India is emerging as a hub for new jobs in cybersecurity, cloud, GenAI, and ERP support — offering a silver lining amid the disruption,” she said.

Despite the challenges, experts don’t foresee major changes to US visa policies in the short term. Fersht further added, “I do not see any significant tightening of the legal immigration situation with IT firms, especially as this is an area the Trump administration, especially Elon Musk, is vocally supporting.”

However, he warned of a slowdown in H-1B and L1 visa issuances due to broader economic challenges.