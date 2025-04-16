CSIR-NET December 2024 results SOON: Check your score and cut-off details at csirnet.nta.ac.in

According to a report by Shiksha, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET) December 2024 results will be announced shortly on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Along with the result, the final answer key and cut-off for the December session will also be released soon. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results and cut-off by visiting the official site.

Candidates will need their login credentials to access the CSIR NET 2024 December result. Stay tuned for the latest updates, including steps to download the result, cutoff details, final answer key, and more.

Steps to Download CSIR NET 2024 Dec Result

Follow these steps to access the CSIR NET 2024 December session result:

Visit the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the link titled 'CSIR UGC NET 2024 Dec Result'

Enter your login details, including the application number, date of birth, and the security pin shown on the image.

Click on 'Submit'

View and download the CSIR NET Dec result and scorecard for 2024.

Details included in the CSIR NET 2024 Dec result

The CSIR NET 2024 December result will display essential information about the candidates, such as their name, roll number, application number, parent’s names, category, the post applied for (JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only), subject code, exam qualifying status, and both total and paper-wise marks and percentages obtained.