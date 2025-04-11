Assistant Engineer (Civil) vacancies announced by APSC, apply from April 15

For the position of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Water Resources Department, the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is accepting online applications from qualified applicants under Advt No 13/2025. From April 15 to May 14, 2025, interested applicants can apply for the positions via apsc.nic.in.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill 45 posts of AE (civil).

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between 21 and 38 years of age as of January 1, 2025. Age relaxations apply to candidates from reserved categories as per government norms.

Educational qualification: Applicants should hold a BE/BTech degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised Indian or foreign university. Detailed information can be found in the official notification below.

Click here to read the official APSC AE Civil Recruitment 2025 notification (PDF):

https://apsc.nic.in/advt_2025/Advt_No_13_2025_AE_WRD_10042025.pdf

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category will need to pay an application fee of Rs 297.40. For OBC/MOBC (Other Backward Classes/More Backward Classes) and SC/ST/BPL/PwBD (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Below Poverty Line, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) categories, the fee is Rs 197.40 and Rs 47.20, respectively.