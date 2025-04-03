Why is ousted Jadavpur University VC Bhaskar Gupta calling his removal 'unlawful'?

Bhaskar Gupta, the former interim vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University, has fiercely challenged his removal by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, labelling the decision as lacking “both moral and legal standing," reported The Telegraph, on April 2.



Gupta was ousted on March 27, just four days before his retirement, following a controversial tenure marked by campus unrest and, reportedly, an unauthorised convocation.



The Raj Bhavan accused Gupta of failing to control violence on March 1, when state Education Minister Bratya Basu’s visit sparked protests, and of holding the December 2024 convocation without approval, citing it as illegal.



Gupta, however, defended his actions, stating, “The convocation was held following every norm, with the best interests of students in mind. It had necessary approvals in the state budget, and expenses were made strictly on the basis of government sanction. I did nothing wrong and I am not the least bit apologetic about it.”



Citing the West Bengal State Universities Rules, 2019, he argued that he was unable to respond directly to the chancellor’s “ridiculous” show-cause letter, as protocol required communication through the education department.



Gupta dismissed the charges against him as “weak excuses,” questioning why the chancellor had delayed appointing a permanent VC since November 2024.



Gupta has also been instructed to bear the expenses of the convocation from his own finances.



Gupta told The Telegraph that he has since received solidarity from students and teachers, some even offering to crowdfund the reimbursement, though he declined their support.