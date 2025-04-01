HCU land dispute: CM Revanth Reddy holds meeting amid escalating unrest on campus

As student protests at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), popularly known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU), intensified against the alleged auction of university land, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy convened a high-level meeting with key ministers today, Tuesday, April 1, to address the growing unrest.

The meeting, held at the Command Control Centre, included ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy, Tummala, Damodara, and Ponguleti, according to a report by Hans India.

Government sources indicate that discussions focused on the concerns surrounding the land dispute and the next course of action.

The demonstrations, which have drawn widespread attention, are being led by student leaders demanding transparency and accountability from the authorities. With protests gaining momentum, all eyes are now on the government’s response and its stance on the future of HCU’s land.

Earlier, the Congress-led state government issued a press release dismissing the protests as "misguided" and politically motivated, asserting that the land does not belong to UoH.

The statement outlined the legal history of the land, explaining that it was originally allotted to a private entity in 2004 but was later reclaimed by the state following a prolonged legal battle. The Supreme Court upheld the government's claim in May 2024, clearing the way for its development.

On Sunday, March 30, around 40 excavators were deployed to prepare the land for auction and development into Information Technology (IT) and multi-infrastructure projects, creating unrest among the student community.