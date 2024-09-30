In light of CA Anna Sebastian Perayil's death, ICAI introduces stress management measures

A group to offer stress management measures and counselling help desk — these are the measures that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has introduced in light of the death of 26-year-old Chartered Accountant (CA) Anna Sebastian Perayil's death due to excessive workload and toxic work culture.

The apex chartered accountant's body will also be working on forming networks for peer support, wherein, members can reach out for suggestions and work together to look into stress management issues, stated a report by PTI.

This is being done to improve work-life balance for CAs, ICAI informed via a press release.

ICAI is also collaborating with health institutions to offer programmes released to stress management.

Within the body's national call centre, the special counselling help desk will be set up and it will be committed to helping members who are undergoing stress. The number of the call centre is 9997599975.

Anna Sebastian Perayi, who was a CA working with SR Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global, died and her mother penned a letter to the EY India Chairman, which went viral and brought the incident to the public domain.

"The increasing demands placed on professionals across industries have raised widespread concerns regarding the detrimental effects of high pressure environments on personal health and professional efficiency," the release said.