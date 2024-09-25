Puducherry: Stipend concerns for medical interns, PG students raised by MLA Angalane

Independent MLA and former minister P Angalane has urged the government to establish a monitoring committee to ensure that medical colleges across the Union Territory are adhering to the mandated stipend payments for medical interns and postgraduate medical students, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The MLA submitted a memorandum in person to Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan at the Raj Nivas on Tuesday, September 24, addressing the growing concern over non-compliance by several medical institutions.

According to the memorandum, Angalane highlighted that the Central Government, following directives from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Postgraduate Medical Council, has stipulated a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 for undergraduate medical interns and Rs 43,000 for postgraduate students.

In response to these directives, the Government of Puducherry issued government order on June 21, 2024, through the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services. Further, a circular dated September 4, 2024, instructed medical colleges to prepare administrative records to facilitate the disbursement of these stipends.

However, Angalane expressed concern that certain medical colleges in Puducherry are violating the order by paying only Rs 10,000 to junior interns and Rs 15,000 to postgraduate students.

These institutions have allegedly bypassed the Direct Fund Transfer (DFT) system and compelled students to sign false vouchers, leaving students, particularly those from marginalised communities, in a vulnerable position.

The MLA emphasised that students, especially from the Scheduled Castes (SCs), have been disproportionately affected by this non-compliance, with many still waiting to receive their due stipends.

Angalane urged the Lieutenant Governor to form a monitoring committee to oversee the strict implementation of the government order and ensure that all medical colleges disburse the appropriate stipends to deserving students without delay.

"Swift action is needed to rectify this injustice and hold the responsible institutions accountable," he added, as stated in The New Indian Express report.

The memorandum has drawn attention to the plight of medical students and their families, who have been unable to voice their opposition to these malpractices due to the power imbalance between the students and institutions.