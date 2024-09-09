RGUKT Basra students' protest for regular VC entered fifth day on September 5 | Updates

Students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar, also known as International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Basar, continued their protest for the fifth day on Sunday, September 8, in front of the campus demanding to fulfil their requests in Nirmal.

The protests were done under the Telangana Students Association for Solidarity (TSAS).

They demand the government replace the existing in-charge Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr S Venkata Raman and recruit a regular head of administration (director) for the institution at the earliest.

TSAS members said that the college had not grown since Venkat Raman was appointed as VC, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

They put forth 17 demands in front of the administration including a transparent review of the financial expenditures of the last two years, permanent staff appointments, improved health service, and a tender review for the campus mess.

Police were deployed and a few of the students were arrested as well, stated The New Indian Express report.

President of Telangana Jana Samithi Party (TJS) and Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Professor M Kodandaram from Hyderabad, responded in support of the protest of the RGUKT Basar.

He said that the mess needs to provide quality food. He assured the students that they will stand by them, speak to the government and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and solve their problems.