IIT Bombay placement season 2024 concludes: Average annual package is Rs 23.5 lakh; 1,979 out of 1,475 placed

At the premier institute of India, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, the placement season 2024 has concluded and the average annual package is Rs 23.5 lakh. Last year, this number was Rs 21.8 lakh, stated a report by the Times of India.

But on the other hand, few students have been placed this year, when compared to last year.

When it comes to the lowest package, it is Rs 4 lakh per annum, a further reduction from Rs 6 lakh. As many as ten students have accepted career opportunities that offer annual packages between Rs 4 and 6 lakh.

The Times of India report when on to state that the average compensation is up by a mere 7.7%.

As many as 558 offers were made by 123 companies which were offering Rs 20 lakh and more while 230 offers were between Rs 16.75 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. Also, 22 offers with Rs 1 crore salary package were accepted.

Due to the Ukraine-Russia war and the subdued global economy, few international recruiters came to IIT Bombay, stated the placement report, as per the Times of India report.

Placements at a glance, as per the Times of India report:

- As many as 1,979 students were a part of the campus drive, out of which, 1,475 students were placed. The remaining students have found opportunities for themselves

- When it comes to international offers, 78 of them were accepted

- Jobs with an annual package of Rs 1 crore and above were accepted by 22 students

As many as 403 students were selected in 106 core engineering companies for entry-level jobs. As far as consulting jobs go, 117 consulting offers were made by 29 consulting companies.

When it comes to finance sector, 113 offers were made by 33 finance firms; 33 job offers were presented by 17 design companies; and 30 job offers came from the education sector.