Did TMC MLA Lovely Maitra really compare protesting doctors to 'butchers'? Watch the video

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Lovely Maitra for her purported remarks comparing junior doctors protesting the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor at a Kolkata medical college to "butchers."
This morning, September 3, posting a video of Lovely Maitra's speech on his social media, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala wrote on social media platform X, “TMC MLA Lovely Maitra compares protesting Doctors to butchers. She also happens to be wife of an IPS in Kolkata Police who have been issuing notices and summons to doctors. Why so much hate against protesting doctors? Just because they are holding Mamata Govt and her police force accountable?”
The TMC leader allegedly made these remarks while speaking at a party programme recently.
“Doctors are turning into butchers in the name of protests. The poor and underprivileged people who come from interior parts, rural areas of Bengal seeking medical treatment at government hospitals. Those who cannot afford treatment at private hospitals, they are suffering. They are not being treated. Are they (doctors) human? Is this humane?” she purportedly said in Bangla, as reported by Hindustan Times.
A political slugfest has erupted in West Bengal between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition parties since the horrific crime took place in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.