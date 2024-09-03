Did TMC MLA Lovely Maitra really compare protesting doctors to 'butchers'? Watch the video

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Lovely Maitra for her purported remarks comparing junior doctors protesting the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor at a Kolkata medical college to "butchers."

This morning, September 3, posting a video of Lovely Maitra's speech on his social media, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala wrote on social media platform X, “TMC MLA Lovely Maitra compares protesting Doctors to butchers. She also happens to be wife of an IPS in Kolkata Police who have been issuing notices and summons to doctors. Why so much hate against protesting doctors? Just because they are holding Mamata Govt and her police force accountable?”