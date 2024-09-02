Dreams of Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter come true! Navya Nanda joins IIM Ahmedabad BPGP Class of 2026

The youngster also shared several pictures of herself on campus with her bachmates.

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and daughter of Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, has enrolled for this blended course which was started this year.

It is a course in the hybrid format which included classes on-campus of the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad as well as online classes which are interactive in nature. This hybrid course was introduced earlier this year. The course is for those individuals who have three years of experience or more, stated a report by NDTV.

Bollywood actors Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor congratulated their dear friend in the comments.

Though hailing from a maternal side who is into the film industry, Navya hasn't shared any intentions of joining the world of films.