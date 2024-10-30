Wondering why that reel/DM was not delivered? Here's the story of #InstagramDown

If you were waiting for your crush or friends's reply on Instagram on October 29, be aware, that there was an Instagram outage. Reports suggest that the outage was between 5.57 pm to 6.27 pm. Not very soon, #InstagramDown was trending on social media applications.

According to Downdetector, an outage monitoring company which tracks disruptions in internet services, 48 per cent of users reported issues with the Instagram app, 27 per cent had trouble sharing content, and 25 per cent could not connect to the server. Most of these problems appeared to originate from India, equivalent to what was happening on the global front.

Many users were unable to send and receive direct messages as well. So, if you were waiting for a special message, you belong to the above-mentioned category.

As per reports, the issue touched its peak at 5.57 pm with over 1,600 user reports, and around 487 users were continuing to report issues till 6.27 pm. Outages were confined mostly within the app, but a few users had problems sharing and connecting with Instagram servers.

With the social media outages come memes or reactions on other platforms. Instagram, the most widely used app, users vented their frustration on X (formerly Twitter). One user said, “Instagram down, can’t send messages,” and another said, “Is it me or is everyone else also not able to send DMs on Instagram?

