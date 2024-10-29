Digital Gujarat scholarship registrations for 2024-25 begins | Last date to apply: Nov 15

The Digital Gujarat portal has opened registration for the academic year 2024-25 for both pre-matric and post-matric scholarships. Interested candidates can apply online via the official scholarship portal, digitalgujarat.gov.in, until November 10, 2024.

This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to students in the state for their pre-matric and post-matric education. This scholarship initiative promotes education and helps reduce the dropout rate among students from economically weaker sections. The last date to apply for the scholarship is November 10.

Here are the steps to apply for the Digital Gujarat Scholarship:

1. Visit the official website, digitalgujarat.gov.in

2. Create a new account by providing the required details

3. Log in with credentials

4. Fill out the application form

5. Upload certificates such as income, caste, and educational

6. Submit the application

7. Download it for future reference