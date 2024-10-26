Ponnampet: Miscreants enter gov't school, destroy CCTV & Science projects of students

The CC cameras installed in the school premises at the Government Primary School in Ponnampet, Karnataka, were destroyed. A complaint has been filed in this regard with the Ponnampet Police.

The Gonikoppal Village Panchayat had installed CCTVs at the Government Primary School in Ponnampet. These cameras have now been dismantled and damaged by a few unidentified miscreants, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

As confirmed by sources, the miscreants have allegedly entered the school premises illegally through the rear side and have dismantled the cameras.

Further, the culprits have also destroyed the models created by the students for a Science project.

The management of the school was shocked to find damaged cameras and ruined models lying inside the school premises.

The Headmaster of the school, HK Kumar has filed a complaint with the Ponnampet Police. Kumar, meanwhile, confirmed that miscreants were earlier involved in illegal activities like drinking and smoking in the school premises during night hours.

Following a verbal complaint, the police had then increased patrolling hours across the school premises and this had stopped the illegal activities, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

However, the miscreants have now damaged the school property and the school authorities have requested to increase night patrol across the school premises.