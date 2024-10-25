After a year's gap, Jamia Millia Islamia gets its 16th Vice Chancellor | Meet Prof Mazhar Asif

President of India Droupadi Murmu appointed Prof Mazhar Asif as the new Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Thursday, October 24, according to the Union Ministry of Education.

The appointment, made under the powers conferred by the Statutes of the Jamia Millia Islamia Act, 1988, was communicated through a letter from Shreya Bhardwaj, Deputy Secretary to the Government of India, to the Registrar of JMI, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Prof Asif (53), currently a distinguished faculty member at the School of Languages at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi, will assume his new role for a term of five years. His tenure will last until he either completes the five years or reaches the age of 70, whichever comes first as per the university protocol.

Professor Asif is well-known for having knowledge of as many as seven languages including Assamese, Bhojpuri, English, Hindi, Persian, Urdu and Vajjika. Also, he has authored seven books as well including, Aitihasic Patabhumit Asomor Aitijyamandita Islamdharmi Sakal (History of Assamese Muslims) and Tarikh-e-Aasham (A Persian chronicle).

Notably, the post of Vice-Chancellor was lying vacant since Najma Akhtar's tenure which ended on November 12, 2023.