Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council - CIIC Mega Demo Day on Oct 24-25 | Here are details

Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council, Chennai is all set to organise 4th CIIC Mega Demo Day on October 25 and 26 in CIIC Seminar Hall from 10 am to 12 pm.

This event aims to provide a vibrant platform for the CIIC start-ups to exhibit and showcase their products and services to a large spectrum of people from government, industry and academia. It will feature over 100+ CIIC incubated deep tech start-ups from diverse sectors across India, providing an incredible opportunity for investment and collaboration.

In the past five years, they have supported and nurtured over 200+ start-ups. These start-ups have secured Rs 260 crore from private investments at a valuation of Rs 1802 crore, leading to the creation of over 1400+ jobs. They have garnered recognition and funding from 10 union and state ministries of India.

Highlights of the event are:

- Discover cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions of CIIC start-ups

- Connect with visionary founders and industry experts

- Explore investment opportunities in high-growth startups

- Contribute to the growth of India's deep tech ecosystem

The agenda is discussions on strategies to support innovation, explore investment opportunities, and cultivate an environment

conducive to the growth of budding entrepreneurs.

The following eminent guests have confirmed for the fourth Mega CIIC Demo Day:

INAUGURAL SESSION on October 25, 2024

- Archana Patnaik Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Secretary to Government

- S Arunraj IAS District Collector Chengalpattu, Government of Tamil Nadu

- R Ambalavanan Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS) officer; Director, Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII), Tamil Nadu

- Sivarajah Ramanathan (Mission Director & CEO) Startup TN

- Poongumaran P Managing Director, TICEL Bio Park

- Omkarnath Suprabhat Rath, Programme Director, MeitY Startup Hub, Government of India

In the presence of Tamil Nadu Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister TM Anbarasan

VALEDICTORY SESSION on October 26, 2024

- Vanitha Venugopal, CEO, iTNT

- Raju Venkatraman, Director, Investor and Mentor, Vetri Systems, Rev IT, MEDALL

- Uma Maheswri, CEO,TN RISE

- Mohan Karuppiah, Co-Founder & CEO, IppoPay

- In presence of Tamil Nadu Information Technology (IT) Minister Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan