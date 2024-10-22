Hoax bomb email threat sent to two CRPF schools in Delhi, one near Hyderabad

As many as three CRPF schools in Delhi as well as Telangana have received a hoax threat email with claims that their institutes will be targeted by improvised explosives, as per official sources who informed about this today, Tuesday, October 22.

These Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) schools are located in Rohini and Dwarka in Delhi and the third one is in Medchal, near Hyderabad. The source added that these schools are continuing to function safely and normally.

The CRPF received this email on Monday night, October 21. It claimed that by Tuesday, October 21, 11 am, the devices will explode.

Sources added that anti-sabotage checks were carried out and nothing suspicious was found.

It may be noted that this comes just a day after a blast near the boundary wall of a CRPF school in the Prashant Vihar area of Rohini, Delhi.

The investigators are also looking into the origin and creator of the October 21 night hoax email that speaks about some political events from Tamil Nadu, the sources said.

It may be noted that the CRPF schools are run by the country's largest paramilitary force. This force is deployed at to combat threats of of anti-Naxal operations, counterterrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and counter-insurgency in the Northeast.