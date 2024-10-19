RGUHS: With 50+ MBBS students failing to clear first professional exam; NSUI demands mercy attempt for 2021 batch

On behalf of medical students in Karnataka, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) is advocating for a mercy attempt for MBBS students from the 2021 batch to help them clear their backlogs.

According to guidelines from the National Medical Commission (NMC), MBBS students are typically allowed four attempts to pass their first professional exam. However, the NMC granted additional relaxations to the 2019 and 2020 batches due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The student group has pointed out that over 50 MBBS students from the 2021 batch at Karnataka’s Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) are struggling to pass their first professional exam this time, prompting their demand for a mercy attempt for this batch as well.

Sanjay Raj, State Secretary and University Incharge - RGUHS, NSUI Karnataka met with the Registrar (Evaluation) Dr Riyaz Basha yesterday, Friday, October 18, regarding these concerns.

Speaking to EdexLive, Sanjay Raj said, “The students from the 2021 batch have faced challenges due to the pandemic, similar to those experienced by the 2019 and 2020 batches. This is why we are raising this issue and demanding that authorities grant a one-time relaxation. Ultimately, the decision lies with the NMC, and the university has assured us that they will escalate the matter to them.”

The student group has also already sent a representation to the NMC regarding the matter.

Sanjay added that across India, over 1,500 students are struggling to pass the first professional exam due to the imposed limit on attempts.

In the recent past, other medical associations have also written to the NMC and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, urging them to re-evaluate the guidelines that limit the number of attempts for MBBS students to pass their first professional exam, emphasising that these restrictions create unnecessary academic pressure.