Rats in IIT Roorkee kitchen: “Committed to maintain hygiene,” says institute; students paint a different picture

Not an isolated incident

Students who spoke with EdexLive reported that hygiene-related issues are not that uncommon at IIT Roorkee.

Minor issues frequently include flies, bits of plastic, or pieces of wire in the food, while more serious concerns, such as rodents in the kitchen and utensils, have also been noted on multiple occasions.

“About three to four months ago, a few students entered the mess at night and found uncovered potatoes on the table, surrounded by rats. These potatoes were intended for making aloo parathas for breakfast the next morning. The administration has been aware of the rat infestation issue in the hostel mess for some time now. Despite our repeated emails, no action has been taken. One student even captured pictures and sent them to the administration. While the potatoes were not used the next day, no significant steps were taken to address this issue,” a student told EdexLive, on condition of anonymity.

The student added that while such incidents have been reported to the administration on multiple occasions by the students, the complaints usually get neglected.

Recalling another incident, a student reported that a few students sneaked into the kitchen and found chickpeas spilled on the floor. Instead of being discarded, the same chickpeas were collected and used by the mess staff to prepare food the next day. This was captured by the CCTV camera, claimed the student.