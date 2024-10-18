Rats in IIT Roorkee kitchen: “Committed to maintain hygiene,” says institute; students paint a different picture

Alarming images have emerged from the hostel mess at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, one of India's most prestigious technological institutes, showing rats crawling inside cooking pots and food containers.
This disturbing incident from the institute’s Radha-Krishna Bhawan mess ignited protests among students, who condemned the poor hygiene standards and accused the institute of serving contaminated food.
After the issue gained attention on social media, IIT Roorkee released a statement announcing that "an immediate investigation has been initiated, and corrective actions are being taken to ensure compliance with hygiene standards."
"The health and safety of students remains a top priority. We have engaged external experts to assess the situation and prevent future occurrences. All necessary measures are being implemented to address the issue promptly," the statement, issued on October 17, read.
Despite the institute's assurances about its commitment to maintaining a safe and hygienic environment, students paint a completely different picture.
Not an isolated incident
Students who spoke with EdexLive reported that hygiene-related issues are not that uncommon at IIT Roorkee.
Minor issues frequently include flies, bits of plastic, or pieces of wire in the food, while more serious concerns, such as rodents in the kitchen and utensils, have also been noted on multiple occasions.
“About three to four months ago, a few students entered the mess at night and found uncovered potatoes on the table, surrounded by rats. These potatoes were intended for making aloo parathas for breakfast the next morning. The administration has been aware of the rat infestation issue in the hostel mess for some time now. Despite our repeated emails, no action has been taken. One student even captured pictures and sent them to the administration. While the potatoes were not used the next day, no significant steps were taken to address this issue,” a student told EdexLive, on condition of anonymity.
The student added that while such incidents have been reported to the administration on multiple occasions by the students, the complaints usually get neglected.
Recalling another incident, a student reported that a few students sneaked into the kitchen and found chickpeas spilled on the floor. Instead of being discarded, the same chickpeas were collected and used by the mess staff to prepare food the next day. This was captured by the CCTV camera, claimed the student.
“Students have been experiencing health-related concerns due to the unhygienic food served in the hostel mess. Many refuse to eat there, opting for meals outside, provided they can afford it. Unfortunately, those who can't are left with no choice but to eat in the mess,” said the student.
Recent incident
The poor hygiene conditions at a prestigious institution like IIT Roorkee have raised serious concerns about student safety and health, especially after the images went viral on social media.
Students reported that when they entered the kitchen two nights ago on October 16, they were shocked to find rats crawling inside uncovered utensils. The following day, October 17, a group of students brought the issue to the administration's attention, urging their peers not to eat in the mess until the problem was resolved.
“Yesterday, October 17, when students protested and requested a discussion with the administration about this issue, their response was, 'We will issue a warning, and this won’t happen again.' It's the same dialogue we've been hearing for the past two to three years. If we, as students, break even minor rules, we face harsh punishments. But what about the administration’s repeated failures?” questioned the student.
Following the student protest in the hostel mess, the Chief Warden, Mess Warden, and Associate Dean of Student Welfare (ADoSW) addressed the student body. However, the students were not satisfied with their responses.
“The administration arrived and treated the situation as if it were normal, suggesting that simply cleaning the utensils would suffice. They repeatedly urged us to eat, even stating that they would join us for lunch. Is this really a solution? Instead of discussing how to address the issue, they merely aimed to de-escalate it,” the student further added.
“The most shocking statement came from the administration, claiming that it was possible that a few students had let the rats in. Hearing this from the highest authority left us feeling truly helpless,” the IIT Roorkee student informed.