Kannada Rajyotsava Day: Flag hoisting, posting pictures, cultural events — all that educational institutions need to do

All educational institutions will hoist Kannada flags on Kannada Rajyotsava Day on November 1. Even establishments have been asked to do so by DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka.

Kannada Rajyotsava Day or Karnataka Formation Day celebrates the day on which all regions that speak Kannada came together to form the state.

“As a minister of Bengaluru, I am appealing to all institutions including the IT (Information Technology), BT (British Telecom), other factories and establishments, on November 1, to hoist the Kannada flag,” stated the deputy chief minister, stated a report by IANS.

“They should respect the Kannada flag the way they respect the Indian Tricolour while celebrating Independence Day and Republic Day. They have to hoist Kannada flags in front of all institutions,” Dy CM Shivakumar added.

“We will give a mobile number where the institutions and others can post the photos of the celebrations. The managers and staff should show respect to the local language and give a message to future generations,” Shivakumar urged.

“I appeal to all establishments, factories, institutions to hoist Kannada flags. Education institutions must organise culture programmes. This is the decision of the government,” he reiterated.

"This is land of Kannada language and it is the duty of everyone who lives here to learn the language of the land. Learning Kannada has been made compulsory in schools. In rural areas they celebrate the formation day. In Bengaluru city, since I am the incharge minister, I am making it compulsory,” Shivakumar stressed.