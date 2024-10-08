CAT: IIM Lucknow students share their experience of taking the exam, strategy and purpose

Students of the premier institute, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, share their insights about the relevance of the CAT exam among other alternatives
My journey has been one of transformation, evolving from a shy, academically weaker student to a confident individual through consistent effort. After completing my Class XII in Commerce, I pursued a BCom from Patna Women’s College, where I led a project to establish a school for rural children, refining my leadership skills. Recognising the importance of growth, I took the CAT exam to challenge myself and step outside my comfort zone. The CAT is a significant management entrance exam in India, serving as the gateway to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Admission to these institutions is highly coveted, given their world-class faculty and extensive alumni network.
Preparing for the CAT honed my problem-solving abilities and instilled discipline that proved invaluable during my MBA journey. Securing admission to IIM Lucknow opened a world of learning opportunities, where I developed a strategic approach to business challenges and balanced creativity with data-driven decision-making. This transformative experience laid the foundation for my internship at Pidilite Industries, where I tackled real-world problems and engaged with industry leaders. The skills I acquired at IIM Lucknow were pivotal in landing this internship and securing a pre-placement offer (PPO), solidifying my path to marketing.
CAT is a dream for many aspirants aiming for IIMs or top business schools. Each aspirant has different motivations for pursuing an MBA, few with prior work experience seek faster growth chase after corporate roles or change their domain or industry.
I had always aspired to study management and work in a corporate setting or pursue entrepreneurship later, I joined IIM Lucknow as a fresher after completing my BBA at IIM Rohtak. IIMs are always talked about as premier institutes, but there are colleges like the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Management Development Institute (MDI) and Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) that conduct their own tests. While getting into older IIMs is challenging, CAT scores offer entry to other reputable MBA colleges. CAT is an aptitude test that tests numerical, logical, and verbal skills, alongside time management, decision-making, and the ability to handle pressure.
Though a few skills come naturally, they can all be improved with practice. The selection process, which includes interviews and Written Ability Test (WAT), is holistic, assessing personality traits for management fit. The diversity of backgrounds at IIMs opens doors to unique experiences and learning opportunities.