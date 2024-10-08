CAT: IIM Lucknow students share their experience of taking the exam, strategy and purpose

My journey has been one of transformation, evolving from a shy, academically weaker student to a confident individual through consistent effort. After completing my Class XII in Commerce, I pursued a BCom from Patna Women’s College, where I led a project to establish a school for rural children, refining my leadership skills. Recognising the importance of growth, I took the CAT exam to challenge myself and step outside my comfort zone. The CAT is a significant management entrance exam in India, serving as the gateway to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Admission to these institutions is highly coveted, given their world-class faculty and extensive alumni network.

Preparing for the CAT honed my problem-solving abilities and instilled discipline that proved invaluable during my MBA journey. Securing admission to IIM Lucknow opened a world of learning opportunities, where I developed a strategic approach to business challenges and balanced creativity with data-driven decision-making. This transformative experience laid the foundation for my internship at Pidilite Industries, where I tackled real-world problems and engaged with industry leaders. The skills I acquired at IIM Lucknow were pivotal in landing this internship and securing a pre-placement offer (PPO), solidifying my path to marketing.