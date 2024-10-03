TSPSC Group-4 candidates protest in Hyderabad; demand release of final selection list, appointment orders

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam aspirants were outside Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad, today, Thursday, October 3, demanding release of Group-4 selection list and appointment orders.

Over 200 candidates gathered outside the Gandhi Bhavan sloganering and holding up posters.

One candidate E Murali Krishna (29), shared how they submitted a representation to the Chairman and Secretary of TSPSC and they are awaiting a response.

"Recently, DSC results were released within 57 days (exam was conducted between July 18, 2024 to August 5, 2024). Regarding appointment orders for new teachers, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy himself promised that before Dasara, October 9, it would be released. But even after 460 days, our final selection list is not out yet," the aspirant from Medchal pointed out.

Financial issues and candidates crossing their relaxation age are two of the main issues he highlighted. The aspirant, who has been preparing for the state service exams since three to four years, shared that though they are attempting to meet the officials every day, they haven't been successful.

Mohammed Wajihuddin (28), another aspirant who was protesting at the site, shared, "We were preparing for the examination since 2021. Because of these results, we are not even able to look for private opportunities. We are stuck and we are growing old. We need assurance from the government as we are losing hope."

Timeline: TSPSC Group 4

Notification released on December 1, 2022 for over 8,039 posts.

Registration - December 30, 2022 to January 30, 2023

Exam date - July 1, 2023

Results - February 9, 2024

Web options provided - June 13, 2024