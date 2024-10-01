Justice for Abhaya: Mega rallies in Kolkata today and tomorrow; here are details

Today, Tuesday, October 1 and tomorrow, Wednesday, October 2, are days of huge rallies in Kolkata, West Bengal. Called for by doctors, junior doctors and other groups, these rallies, primarily, are for their demand of justice for the deceased doctor Abhaya (name changed) who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

After the cease-work was declared due to "slow progress" over the fulfilment of demands, these rallies were called for.

It was in addition to the cease-work that two major rallies have also been planned in the city by medical associations.

Today’s rally, which will start at 5 pm in the evening has been called by the Joint Platform for doctors from College Square to Rabindra Sadan.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) has called for a massive protest rally in the city on October 2, from College Square to Dharmatala, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of the 10-day Durga Puja.

“Our five demands are very clear and we are still stressing on the same. We want justice for Abhaya. We want each and every person involved in the crime to be punished. We want safety measures in hospitals and medical colleges and we want disciplinary action to be taken against people who are trying to hinder the investigation,” Dr Rashmik Mukherjee, a protesting junior doctor from Kolkata shared.