VES College of Architecture: Meeting the needs of students and the job market

A

Using an integrated system of education, Vivekanand Education Society's College of Architecture (VESCOA) educates its future architects to address complex cross-sectional interactions through the use of an Ekistics-based approach to study human settlements.

Rationalising models and matrices, the students of architecture trained at VESCOA carefully carve out their design spaces from the surroundings. This process is aligned with our institutional objective of establishing a sensitised and sustainable humane habitat.

The secret to learning, realisation, discovery, and integration — as well as to becoming capable leaders in their fields and in society — is a collaboration between educators, professionals, and students having a common goal. Students are continuously encouraged by these encounters to maintain the principles of old systems, balance their approach to learning, and concurrently strive toward new experimentation and creativity. By providing constant academic rigour, VESCOA equips students to meet the evolving demands of the business and become competent practitioners of architecture.

At VESCOA, we focus on training students for future job markets by combining classroom learning with practical experiences like projects, workshops, and internships. This helps students to develop skills that are important for today’s rapidly changing world, particularly in areas like climate change and technological innovation.

By fostering critical thinking, creativity, and technical proficiency, we prepare graduates to meet the demands of the future confidently and effectively.