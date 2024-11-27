VES College of Architecture: Meeting the needs of students and the job market
How does VESCOA tailor its educational programmes to meet the evolving needs of students and the job market in today's fast-paced world?
Using an integrated system of education, Vivekanand Education Society's College of Architecture (VESCOA) educates its future architects to address complex cross-sectional interactions through the use of an Ekistics-based approach to study human settlements.
Rationalising models and matrices, the students of architecture trained at VESCOA carefully carve out their design spaces from the surroundings. This process is aligned with our institutional objective of establishing a sensitised and sustainable humane habitat.
The secret to learning, realisation, discovery, and integration — as well as to becoming capable leaders in their fields and in society — is a collaboration between educators, professionals, and students having a common goal. Students are continuously encouraged by these encounters to maintain the principles of old systems, balance their approach to learning, and concurrently strive toward new experimentation and creativity. By providing constant academic rigour, VESCOA equips students to meet the evolving demands of the business and become competent practitioners of architecture.
At VESCOA, we focus on training students for future job markets by combining classroom learning with practical experiences like projects, workshops, and internships. This helps students to develop skills that are important for today’s rapidly changing world, particularly in areas like climate change and technological innovation.
By fostering critical thinking, creativity, and technical proficiency, we prepare graduates to meet the demands of the future confidently and effectively.
What initiatives does VESCOA have in place to promote research and innovation among its students and faculty?
The immediate future road map is charted by VESCOA in a participatory process involving its core and visiting faculty members who pool in ideas and resources to strengthen curricular learning with value-based courses, workshops in allied fields and interactions with industry leaders and contributors.
This process has so far resulted in four models of innovative pedagogy viz Industry-Academia Collaborations, Continual Professional Development through Abhivruddi, Extra Mural Studies through Bahishal Vibhag, and a School of Design which covers certified short- and long-term courses in interior, furniture and product design. VESCOA works towards updating the academic curriculum to reflect the latest trends in architecture and design.
This includes a larger focus on sustainable practices, innovative materials, and modern construction techniques. Collaborations with industries also help hone a professional temper in students besides helping them explore their areas of interest, provide exposure, help build material and technology libraries/ databases and create opportunities to work with research/ project teams outside college.
Guest lectures, site visits, and mentorship programs help our students remain connected with current industry practices and encourage them to think broadly about the future of architecture.
As a whole, we undertake a continuous and persistent effort towards VESCOA’s mission of nurturing design professionals and contributing to the institute’s vision of shaping sustainable and humane built environments.