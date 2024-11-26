Restorethirdattempt: JEE Advanced aspirants plan for X storm at 8 pm demanding another attempt

On November 18, the JAB retracted its decision to increase the number of attempts for the JEE Advanced to three for 2024. Now, the number of attempts aspirants have is back to two.

To recall, on November 5, the JAB announced an increase in the number of attempts. However, on November 18, the exam-conducting authority took a u-turn. "The eligibility criterion related to the number of attempts in JEE (Advanced) has been restored to the one used in previous years, superseding the change mentioned in the press release dated November 5, 2024," an official statement dated November 18 read.

The national-level exam, JEE, is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture programmes in renowned institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), the National Institute of Technology (NITs), and other premier colleges across the country.

With hopes that the third attempt would come to their aid in getting into IITs, many aspirants have allegedly left their seats in NITs and have been preparing for the exam. But JAB, delivering a thunderbolt, decided to retract its decision. It is alleged that almost a lakh students are affected by the cancellation of the third attempt.

"I am from the middle class, and nobody in my community is familiar with names like IIT or AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences). After Class XII, a few of my classmates went to Kota to study, and then I learnt about IIT," said an aspirant from Uttar Pradesh, on condition of anonymity. "I am unable to sleep at night, and I feel discouraged," he asserted.

Another candidate from Bihar pointed out that the chances of getting into IITs have been reduced. "I was preparing to get into NITs in 2025; however, I shifted my focus to preparing for JEE Advanced with the notification of another attempt," the candidate said. He further said, "A few of my friends who already gained admission to NIT have vacated NITs and registered for JEE Advanced third attempt."

"Many students' dreams of getting into premier institutions are shattered. Therefore, we demand a third attempt," the candidate urged.

Activist and advocate Anubha Shrivastava has received numerous requests regarding the matter. Speaking to EdexLive, she said, "Since many students have left their seats as a result of this decision and are now left without options, I believe the government should at least offer a third opportunity for this batch. Students cannot go to court for every problem; instead, the ministry should answer their messages."

Urging for another attempt, the advocate took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Don't underestimate the power of our students

When they unite they bring sunami on social media

So listen to them resolve their issues

They are not on road that doesn't mean they are convinced or happy with any wrong decision by govt"