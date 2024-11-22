JKBOSE Class XI result 2024 released for private, bi-annual exams: Direct link to download scorecards here

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results for the 2024 Class XI private and bi-annual exams, as stated in a report by Times of India.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their results on the official website: jkbose.nic.in. The results will be available in PDF format, displaying subject-specific marks, total marks, percentages, and overall grades.



The Higher Secondary Part 1 (Class XI) annual (private)/bi-annual 2024 exams were conducted from September 6 to October 3, 2024, in a single shift starting at 10 am. Initially, the exams were scheduled to conclude on September 24, but owing to the Jammu and Kashmir general elections, the exams were rescheduled.

The dates for exams on September 17, 19, and 24, 2024, were changed to September 27, October 3, and September 29, 2024, respectively.



Steps to check JKBOSE Class XI result 2024:



1. Visit the official JKBOSE website: jkbose.nic.in.



2. Select the result link, then click on the Jammu division result link.



3. Click on the "JKBOSE 11th 2024" link.



4. A new page will appear where you need to enter your login details.



5. Click submit, and your result will be displayed.



6. Review your result and download the page.



7. Save a printed copy for future reference.



Moreover, candidates can access the result by clicking on the provided link to download the JKBOSE Class XI result 2024. Aspirants are advised to stay updated with the official website for the latest examination-related information.