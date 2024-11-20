Med influencer Dr Anuj Pachhel found to be from SC category; "So what," ask netizens

Medical Youtuber and influencer Dr Anuj Pachhel has found himself to be the subject of online discourse yet again — and for a completely different reason, this time.
While Dr Pachhel is often talked about for his content centred around his life as a medical student, as well as his educational and motivational videos surrounding medical education and exams, this time, a section of #MedTwitter has been talking about him using reservations.
Users discovered that Dr Pachhel appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 and was admitted to the Government Medical College (GMC) Nagpur, in the Scheduled Caste (SC) quota.
This revelation has garnered some rather… questionable responses from netizens, who grabbed the chance to sing elegies for merit and bemoan affirmative action as “unfair” and “unequal”.
Some candidates expressed a twisted sense of joy and relief at this development, as Dr Pachhel appeared for NEET-PG through the reserved category, leaving “at least one unreserved seat free.
Some users called out the original poster for being casteist, and outraging over Dr Pachhel’s category just because he used reservations.
Some people were even shocked that he belonged to the Scheduled Caste category.
To recall, Dr Pachhel secured an All India Rank of 1,037 in NEET-PG 2024 and even spoke about it in a video on his YouTube channel.
All comments under the video commended him for scoring a rank above 2,000 in his first attempt at the NEET-PG.