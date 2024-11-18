Khammam gov't medical college: Faculty gets first-year MBBS student’s head tonsured; inquiry ordered

An incident at the Khammam Government Medical College on Friday, where a faculty member took a first-year medical student to a barbershop to shave his head, has been the subject of intense discussion on social media platforms.

According to reports, the aggrieved, a first-year MBBS student from Mulugu district, arrived at the college hostel sporting a "Chinese-style" haircut. Some seniors at the hostel deemed the hairstyle inappropriate for a medical student and insisted he trim it, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Following their advice, the student got his hair trimmed.

However, an assistant professor, who also serves as the in-charge medical officer of the anti-ragging committee and resides in the hostel, commented that the haircut still "looked odd”. The professor then reportedly took the student to a barber and had his head shaved completely.

Feeling humiliated, the student lodged a complaint with the college principal, Dr Rajeswara Rao. In response, the principal removed the assistant professor from hostel duties on Saturday, November 16, and formed a committee to investigate the incident.

Taking a serious view of the incident, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha has also ordered an inquiry over the matter and directed officials to initiate action against those responsible, according to reports.

‘Motive to inculcate discipline, not humiliate’

Dr Rao described the incident as "very unfortunate" and said such behaviour from a faculty member was unacceptable. He added that the assistant professor claimed his actions were not intended to humiliate the student but rather to instil discipline, stated The New Indian Express report.

The incident triggered protests by student organisations, including All India Students' Federation (AISF), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU), in front of the hostel. In response, college authorities locked the hostel premises to prevent further disturbances.

PDSU District President Tipparapu Laxman demanded strict action against the people involved, stating, "If the government fails to act, we will intensify our agitation."