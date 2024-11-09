WBJDA begins first public convention to restore focus on justice for Abhaya

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Association (WBJDA) is set to hold its first public convention today at Star Theatre, Kolkata, at 3 pm. The WBJDA, established on October 26, was formed in response to the tragic rape and murder of Abhaya, a medical intern at RG Kar Medical College, on August 9. The association aims to shift the focus back to justice for Abhaya, which it claims has been overshadowed by other agendas, particularly by the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front (WBJDF).

In a conversation with EdexLive, Shreesh Chakraborty, the convener of WBJDA and an intern at RG Kar Medical College, shared, “Our main goal has always been, and will continue to be, justice.”

He expressed concerns that the original movement had become off-track, with the WBJDF steering it away from its purpose.

The WBJDA’s immediate goal is to urge the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to expedite the trial and submit the final charge sheet, with specific attention to alleged cases of witness tampering.

He noted that many doctors were allegedly suspended under a "threat culture" fostered by influential figures in the WBJDF. Although the High Court has issued a stay on these suspension orders, the stress remains significant. “Two of our colleagues have expressed suicidal thoughts, with one even attempting twice,” Chakraborty claimed, emphasising the emotional and professional toll on those affected.

These issues, along with the underlying dynamics that led to the split between the WBJDF and WBJDA, will also be covered in the convention today.

The event will feature senior doctors who, according to Chakraborty, have faced pressures that prevented them from speaking out.

Through this convention, the WBJDA hopes to inspire more individuals to come forward with their experiences, garner public support, and maintain the momentum needed to advocate for justice.

Chakraborty urged, “We ask the public to have faith in us so we can move forward with our agenda for justice.”