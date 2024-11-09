Students rally to support allegedly terminated NLU Delhi security guards

Twenty security guards at National Law University, Delhi (NLUD), some of whom had served for up to 5 years, were allegedly terminated recently leaving them in great financial distress, with Diwali marking their last day

According to accounts on social media platform X, the reason for the guards’ termination stemmed from a sudden requirement for guards to produce their Class X score sheets as part of their contract renewal process, something that had not been mandated in previous years.

While a few guards managed to provide their documents after the Diwali deadline, the positions had already been filled by then, leaving these long-serving staff members jobless.

In response, a crowdfunding campaign was launched by concerned citizens aiming to raise Rs 3,00,000 — equivalent to about one month’s salary for each guard (Rs 15,000). The funds are intended to cover essential needs such as medical expenses, daily sustenance, and children’s education while the guards seek new employment opportunities.

The campaign has seen notable traction, with over Rs 90,000 raised from more than 50 supporters as of 8.30 pm today, within just a day of its creation, showcasing strong community solidarity. Many have taken to X to spread awareness, hoping to help the fundraiser reach its goal as soon as possible.

It may be recalled that NLU Delhi was recently in the news for implementing new policies aimed at student well-being, including a no-detention policy and provisions for compassionate leave. These changes were spurred by incidents involving student deaths, underlining the university's ongoing challenges in balancing the needs of its community members.