MP regulatory commission launches probe into disciplinary actions by VIT Bhopal; calls it ‘dictatorial’

The Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission formed a four-member probe committee on Friday, November 8, to investigate disciplinary actions taken by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Bhopal against several students.

The commission's announcement, however, sparked further controversy after it referred to the institution as "dictatorial," prompting strong reactions, as reported by The Times of India.

Commission Chairman Bharat Sharan said, "We received the complaint from ABVP and formed the committee accordingly."

The committee is tasked with investigating the allegations raised by ABVP against the institution and will submit its report within a week.

VIT Bhopal's Vice-Chancellor, Senthil Kumar Arumugam, issued a statement rejecting any external interference in the university's internal matters. The institution stood by its disciplinary actions, emphasising its existing grievance redressal mechanisms.

Background

The controversy began after rumours spread about a viral video allegedly showing female students bathing in the hostel. While there has been no confirmation of the video's existence, unrest among students led to disciplinary measures.

Sources claim that several students were penalised, and 74 were suspended for periods ranging from six months to a year without a thorough investigation.

The ABVP has accused VIT of penalising the complainants and demanded an investigation into not just the disciplinary actions but also the university’s fee structure and other campus-related matters. The student body claims that the actions taken were disproportionate and lacked proper inquiry.

VIT, on the other hand, defended its right to address internal matters and expressed concern over what it described as attempts to defame the institution, particularly through social media.

The university also claimed that external forces were stirring unrest on campus, added TOI.