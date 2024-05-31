Fire breaks out at UP's Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College in Meerut

According to the officials, this morning, Friday, May 31, a massive fire broke out at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, which is based in Meerut.

Upon receiving the information, six fire tenders and personnel rushed to the spot. According to Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Santosh Kumar, no casualties have been reported.

"The incident took place this morning. Six fire tenders and personnel rushed to the spot and the fire was completely doused. No casualties have been reported," CFO Kumar said.

Other instances

Earlier, a fire broke out in a garbage dump on Mathura Road in Aligarh city of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night, May 29, said the district authorities.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the blaze.



"A fire has broken out in a garbage dump. Three fire brigades reached the spot to bring the blaze under control," City Magistrate Om Prakash said.

Recently, in a similar incident in Mumbai, a fire broke out in a room on the tenth floor at the Nair Hospital and dental hostel college building. The fire was confined to electric wiring installation.