Singapore’s James Cook University to provide scholarships to Indian students

With an aim to encourage Indian students to pursue higher education at its campus, Singapore-based James Cook University has earmarked Singapore dollars 10,000 worth of scholarships for students from India, reported PTI.

In a press release released today, Saturday, March 30, the university said that the initiative aims to provide opportunities for South Asian students with a high-quality education in Singapore amid many challenges in international student policies across various mainstream countries.

James Cook University offers multiple higher education courses to students, including bachelors' and masters'.

It also offers students to take up higher degrees through research programmes on various streams.

"Studying abroad is a dream for many students in India, but choosing the right institution can be a challenging task in this competitive world. The exposure will be quite rewarding in terms of developing self-confidence, reinventing oneself, and opening yourself to new experiences," said Dean International and Chief Sustainability Officer of the University, May Tan-Mullins, as per the statement.

Some of the courses offered by the institution include Accounting, Business, Environmental Science, Games Design, Information Technology, and Psychology, among others, PTI added.

"James Cook University's strong commitment to international engagement, along with our world-class training and high-quality education, will enable the campus to achieve our goals and go beyond our geographic boundaries," the university's Campus Dean, Professor Abhishek Bhati, said.