ICAI CA exam rescheduling: CAs show support for aspirants' demand on X

On March 16, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) also released a revised schedule for the upcoming May session of Chartered Accountants (CA) exams on Tuesday, March 19. This was done to ensure that no exam was being held on polling dates.



The revised schedule by ICAI only rescheduled two papers that were clashing with election dates. Several CA students voiced this issue on platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Not only them, even established CAs are now throwing their support behind the aspirants.

Here are some tweets which shed light on this issue

CA Sankalp Kanstiya, goes by @SANKALPKANSTIY1 on X and is an educator as per his bio. He is advocating for the relief of students.

His tweet read, “Dear @theicai, as a CA, I urge you to consider postponing the May 2024 exams due to the upcoming elections. This small gesture would provide much-needed relief to students who see this attempt as their last hope. #CAexams2024 #ICAI #PostponeExams #castudents.”



Another such individual named CA Nagachandra Somu (X handle: @snagachandra) posted that Improved planning would have benefited all.

His tweet read, “ICAI could have skipped the Sept examination and started from the next session, which would have avoided any challenges. The fact that elections were due was known to all. Improved planning would have benefited all #icai #icaiexam #icaiexams #caexam #caexams #castudents.”



Khushi, who is @khushiAKAsmile on X, posted, “Happy to see many CAs speaking up and questioning ICAI. Hope sense prevails and they postpone exams, however, it looks very doubtful that they will postpone. #icaiexams #icai #castudents.”



Lokesh Kasat (X handle: @LokeshKasatSir), who is a qualified CA as per his X bio, tweeted, “Exam Updates: Soon Government going to give directions to all Institutions to re-schedule the Exams dates. Now all exams, after the entire Lok Sabha Election Process. Individuals must be free & unhindered when casting their votes.”

One of the recent tweets from Pratibha Goyal (X: @PratibhaGoyal) mentioned students compliant to the Ministry Of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

The tweet read, “CA Student files Grievance before MCA Complaining Clash of Exam Dates with Lok Sabha Election.”