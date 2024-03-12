Chhattisgarh: Female minor students molested by gov't school teachers

Three teachers of a government-run school allegedly molested female students in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, the police informed PTI. As per the report, a case has been registered against them for molesting the female students of the school.



The police official further informed that the preliminary information obtained says that a complaint was first received by the Women and Child Development Department's child welfare committee in the district regarding the alleged molestation of a few female students of a government middle school by teachers.



Minor students accuse teachers of molestation

The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) of the department visited the school after they received information and recorded the statements of students, during which, five to six of them, all minors, had accused the teachers of molesting them, the official told PTI.



According to the DCPU's report, Edka police have filed cases against three teachers under sections 294 (related to obscene acts) and 354 (pertaining to assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, stated the official.



The police official further mentioned that currently, an investigation is ongoing to look into the matter further.