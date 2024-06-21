NEET UG paper leak allegations prompt Congress to protest outside BJP HQ

After irregularities concerning the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 came to light and the cancellation of the University Grants Commission - National Exit Test (UGC-NET) exam was announced, students, student groups, political parties and stakeholders have initiated protests across the country with even more rigour.

Protests happened outside Education Ministry, outside the residence of Union Education MInister Dharmendra Pradhan, Jantar Mantar and elsewhere as well.

Today, Friday, June 21, the Indian National Congress (INC) protested right outside the headquarters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi. Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav led the protest.

It may be recalled that NEET UG, conducted on May 5, has been riddled with controversies since the day it was held. Paper leaks, mismanagement, malpractice, impersonation, paper leaks, grace marks issue and more, there are many pain points of the candidates and the Supreme Court, via the various petitions filed, is trying to address all the problems.

The University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2024 was cancelled by the Education Ministry on June 19 over suspicions of a cyber breach in the exam.

This announcement came at a time when the National Testing Agency (NTA) is already under fire for allegations of misconduct, paper leaks, and huge discrepancies in marks.