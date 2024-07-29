"We must fix responsibility so that such incidents do not recur": Pradhan on IAS aspirants death

Today, Monday, July 29, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, said there are clear guidelines for running coaching centres and the state governments must supervise their functioning. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Taking part in a short debate in the Rajya Sabha over the death of three students owing to flooding of the basement of a UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar following heavy rains on July 27, he termed the incident unfortunate and said there should be no politics over it.

"We must fix responsibility so that such incidents do not recur," he said, adding, "There should be no politics. Negligence has happened and someone has to take responsibility so that a solution can be found."

Furthermore, stressing that education is on the Concurrent list and is the responsibility of the Centre as well as the state, Pradhan said the coaching centres have responsibilities too.

It would not be appropriate for the state governments to move away from their responsibilities, he said in the Rajya Sabha.

Cited incidents of paper leaks across states, the union education minister told the House that "we all need to move forward" and the "coaching centres have to follow the rules".

"There is clarity on the law governing the coaching centres. States will have to follow it, they will have to take responsibility," Pradhan said.