Protest for postponement of DSC exams continues in Telangana

Several protestors, including government job aspirants and student leaders, who were trying to lay siege to the Secretariat on Monday, July 15, during a Chalo Secretariat protest were detained by the police.

The protestors were demanding for the postponement of District Selection Committee (DSC) exams and increase in Group II and III posts, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The police also detained activists of BC Jana Sabha, including Rajaram Yadav, while they raised slogans demanding action from the Chief Minister.

There was heavy deployment of police forces on the route leading to the Secretariat and Lumbini Park, Ashok Nagar, Osmania University and other places.

The DSC examinations, which are conducted to recruit teachers to government schools, are slated for July 18 to August 5. Right after, the Group II exam is slated for August 7 and 8. The aspirants are protesting to demand postponement of the exams because they don’t have time to prepare.

Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged students to conclude protests and give assurances of recruitment. This happened on Sunday, July 14.

Meanwhile, on Monday, July 15, the admit cards for DSC are out. They have been issued by the Directorate of School Education, Government of Telangana.