Kakatiya University: Chunks of cement slabs falling from roof of hostel rooms is just the tip of the iceberg

Over 150 students had to be shifted from hostel rooms of Kakatiya University (KU) campus in Hanamkonda after on Friday, July 12, large chunks of cement slabs came down upon the students from the room.

As per a report by Times of India, university Registrar Prof P Malla Reddy rushed to the spot and informed them that they would be evacuated.

The hostel infrastructure at the Kakatiya University (KU) campus in Hanamkonda is evoking a feeling of despair in over 400 students who have no choice but to stay there.

Though there are as many as 13 hostels on the campus of Kakatiya University, the various rooms of these 13 hostels lack proper doors, windows and fans. What's more? After parts of the roof collapsed, this added to the dilapidated conditions of the various hostels.

Over 3,750 students in 13 hostels and 32 courses — that's what the numbers look like at Kakatiya University, Hanamkonda.

At Pothanna Hostel, female students have brought up several complaints and have even taken their concerns to the authorities at the campus as well, stating that the safety measures in the rooms of the hostels are not being adhered to, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

When The New Indian Express visited the Pothanna Girls Hostel and other hostels on the Kakatiya University campus, it was obvious that hostel rooms were in poor condition with windows and doors were dilapidated.

A postgraduate (PG) student informed that they have submitted a representation and have asked for an alternative accommodation for the female students.

"Earlier, a student named Sandhya, pursuing MA Political Science, sustained injuries when a ceiling fan fell on her, resulting in 14 stitches to her head,” the student informed.

The students were shifted to the Sammakka-Saralamma building, while others remain in the girls' hostel.