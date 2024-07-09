J&K grants week-offs to resident doctors and PG students of gov't medical college

In a big relief to the resident doctors in government medical colleges, the Jammu & Kashmir government has granted week-offs. Regarding the same, the Health and Medical Department of the Union Territory issued an order on Monday, July 8, 2024.

Regarding senior residents and tutors, the order read, "There shall be weekly one-day off (subject to exigencies of work). In addition, a Senior Resident/ Tutor shall be eligible for Twenty (20) days Casual Leave. Five (05) days' Academic Leave per year shall be admissible subject to the relevance of the programme to the course."

Similarly, postgraduate students are given weekly one day off, casual leave for 20 days, academic leave for five days, maternity leave and MTP/Abortion leave. The Diplomate of National Board (DNB) PG students are entitled to avail a maximum of 20 days casual leave, maternity leave, Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP)/Abortion leave and the male students are allowed paternity leave.

Welcoming this move by the J&K government, Senior Resident Doctor and National Secretary of FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) Dr RishiRaj Sinha posted on social media platform X: