Bagless days around the corner for schools? Here's a list of what students can do on these days

Are bagless days around the corner for students?

Well, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, is reviewing the guidelines of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for the implementation of bagless days in schools. An official informed that the guidelines will be further reviewed and possibly fine-tuned as well, stated a report by PTI.

It was the unit of NCERT, PSS Central Institute of Vocational Education (PSSCIVE), that has developed detailed guidelines for carrying out bagless days in schools, which are basically days when students don't bring their bags to schools.

This would result in making school more fun, joyful and experiential for students.

The senior official from the Education Ministry informed that during the review meeting, many viewpoints were exchanged. These included talking to students about local ecology, helping them learn how to ascertain water purity, identify local flora and fauna and also pay a visit to local monuments.

"Based on this review, PSSCIVE will further fine-tune and finalise its guidelines," a senior MoE official said.

It may be recalled that it was the suggestion of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that students who are studying in Classes VI to VIII take part in ten bagless days.

Students can intern with local experts and take the time to indulge in activities that fall outside the realm of traditional school subjects.

"Bagless Days will be encouraged throughout the year, encompassing a variety of activities such as arts, quizzes, sports, and skill-based learning," the official added.

What are a few activities they can indulge in, as per NCERT guidelines?

- Visit and analyse a vegetable market

- Report writing on pet care

- Kite-making and flying

- Setting up a book fair

- Visitng bio glass plant or solar energy park nearby