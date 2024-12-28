NEET PG 2024 counselling set to begin in Telangana as merit list released

After widespread protests that were sparked by local students in Telangana over the significant delay in the commencement of the counselling process for admission to postgraduate medical seats, the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana, Warangal has published the merit list for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 admissions, yesterday, Friday, December 27, reported Careers360



The delay was mainly due to discrepancies in the NEET-PG state merit list and the introduction of a new domicile rule.



Let's recap

The counselling process was placed on hold after the introduction of a new domicile policy that mandated candidates to have completed four consecutive years of schooling within the state to qualify for the state quota.

This decision led to protests, and 94 aspirants filed a petition in the Telangana High Court. Following the court's intervention, the new local residency norms were withdrawn, allowing the counselling process to proceed.

After the controversial domicile policy was nullified by the Telangana High Court, KNRUHS released the revised state merit list, declaring 281 candidates eligible based on the high court's orders.

The university also published a list of non-eligible candidates, with 30 students disqualified due to low percentiles or having completed their MBBS courses in other states.



It is expected that the university will issue a notification to commence the counselling within the next few days.