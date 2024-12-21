XAT 2025 admit card update: Release delayed, revised date soon; key details here

The release of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 admit card, originally scheduled for December 20, has been delayed, as confirmed by Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur officials.

A revised date for the release will be announced shortly. Candidates who have registered for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) courses can download their hall tickets from the official website, https://xatonline.in, once available. This was stated in a report by The Indian Express.



XAT 2025 is scheduled to be held on January 5, and applicants will need their login credentials — registration number and password — to access their admit cards. After downloading, candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card and immediately report any discrepancies to the official authorities to avoid last-minute issues.



The examination will be conducted across more than 100 test centres in major cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, and others.



XAT 2025 Admit Card: Key points

- Candidates must use their registration number and password to download the admit card.

- Verify details on the admit card carefully after downloading.



JEE Advanced 2025 information brochure released

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 examination is set for May 18, with registrations opening on April 23 and closing on May 2.

The deadline to pay the registration fee is May 5. The provisional answer key will be released on May 26, while the final results and answer key will be published on June 2.