"Shocking, injustice": Doctors declare today as black day after RG Kar's former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh gets bail

Today, December 13, the Sealdah Court in West Bengal granted bail to the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, Dr Sandip Ghosh. He was taken into custody during the ongoing investigation into the college's financial irregularities.

Additionally, Dr Ghosh has been accused of tampering with evidence during the investigation of the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar on August 9.

The court had granted bail as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to file the chargesheet within 90 days. This has sent shock waves across the medical fraternity, sparking disappointment.

Reacting to the sad state of affairs, Dr Rishiraj, Convenor, Junior Doctors Network (JDN) in Delhi said, "This tragic incident led to widespread protests by doctors across the country, lasting for several days, as we stood united in the hope that justice would prevail."

"It is disheartening to learn that the primary accused in this horrific case has been granted release due to the failure of the nation’s top investigative agency to file the chargesheet within the prescribed time frame. This is a deeply troubling turn of events and very shocking and surprising, raising questions about the effectiveness of our judicial system in ensuring timely and fair justice," he added.

Others from the medical fraternity have deemed today as a black day.

A few reacted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by calling the bail grave "injustice".

