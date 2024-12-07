Telangana: Five youngsters die in road mishap near Jalalpur Lake

In some unfortunate news, three youngsters lost their lives in a road mishap in Telangana this morning, Saturday, December 7. According to ABPLive, a car with six passengers plunged into Jalalpur Lake near Yadagirigutta under the jurisdiction of Pochampally Police Station in the Rachakonda Commissionerate in Telangana.

The accident occurred around five in the morning, and all the occupants were travelling from Kothagudem to Pochampalli. They were all natives of LB Nagar RTC Colony.

According to police, they received an emergency call about the incident at 5.27 am. Of the six occupants, five of them lost their lives, while one managed to survive the fatal accident. Preliminary investigations suggest that the occupants, aged between 19 and 23, were under the influence of alcohol, ABPLive reported.

The lone survivor, Manikanta Medaboina Yadav, a 21-year-old resident of Boduppal, confirmed the same. The deceased are Vamsi, Dinesh, Vinay, Harsha and Balu, all from Hyderabad.



The police told India Today that a case has been registered. Further, once the legal procedures are completed, he said that the bodies of the deceased would be handed over to their respective families.



Another accident

Another road accident claimed the lives of two young people in the Pet Basheerabad PS limits, Gundla Pochampally. At midnight, Saturday, December 7, a speeding Royal Enfield bike crashed into an electric pole, leading to the death of Karthik Reddy (23), on the spot. Another rider, Anil (23), succumbed to injuries during treatment.