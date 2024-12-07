BPSC protest: Patna Police files FIR against Khan Global Studies for ‘misleading’ X post

Patna Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Khan Global Studies for allegedly posting misleading and provocative content on the social media platform X, said a report by IANS.

The post in question demanded the release of Khan Sir, despite the fact that the police had already confirmed that he had not been arrested or detained during the ongoing Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) protests on Friday, December 6.

Khan Global Studies is the official X handle of Khan Sir Coaching Institute, a prominent educational institution.

Anu Kumari, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of the Sachiwalay range, stated that the post was false and had the potential to incite unrest amid the ongoing BPSC protests.

"Patna Police SSP Rajeev Mishra clarified on Friday evening that Khan Sir had not been arrested. Despite this, the misleading post was still uploaded," she said, emphasising that the claims made in the post were baseless.

According to the SDPO, Khan Sir, a well-known educator, had voluntarily visited the Gardani Bagh police station during the protests to meet with the duty magistrate. There, he assured the magistrate that he would assist in calming the protesting BPSC candidates. After the meeting, Khan sir requested police assistance to safely reach his car, which was parked on Atal Path.

A police team subsequently escorted him to his vehicle in a patrol car.

The incident has raised concerns about the spread of misinformation, as the false post on Khan Global Studies' official account claimed that Khan sir was in custody, despite there being no such detainment. Authorities are now investigating the source of the misleading content, which could have escalated tensions during an already sensitive period of the BPSC protests, IANS added.